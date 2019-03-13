Alen Stajcic wants to bring ‘hope’ to the Coast

New interim Central Coast coach Alen Stajcic says he’s hoping to bring a sense of hope to the Mariners for the rest of the A-League season.

Stajcic has been appointed coach for the final six games of the season after a horror start which currently sees the club at the bottom of the A-League table with just one win from 21 games.

It all came to a head over the weekend after Wellington handed the lowly side an 8-2 defeat – resulting in Mike Mulvey being dismissed as coach.

Stajcic – who was sacked as Matildas head coach earlier this year for allegedly having a “toxic culture” – says it’s an important period for the franchise.

“There’s a lot of things to play for,” Stajcic said.

“We’ve heard all the old cliches about pride and all that stuff and that goes without saying.

“Everyone here is a professional, everyone is playing for the jersey, playing for the 7000 members who support the club, playing for a stronger league and looking at the big picture of the A-League we want it to be as strong and competitive as it can be.

“Having a healthy Central Coast is an important asset in that jigsaw puzzle.

“There’s so many things to play for and really to provide the players and the fans with hope, hope that things are going to get better and stability and harmony within the group and have positivity on the field to make sure the players are competitive and that’s our aim over the next six or seven weeks.”

Two months after Stajcic lost his job at the Matildas – the football world still haven’t heard a clear answer from the FFA as to why the 45-year-old was ousted – instead alluding to “cultural issues” within the Matildas set up as the reason.

Since Stajcic was sacked – 17 Matildas have come out in support of the besieged former coach – who carried the team through one of the most successful periods in their football history before being axed.

Central Coast travel to Newcastle to play the Jets on Saturday.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.