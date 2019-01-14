Alex Carey relishing leadership opportunities for Australia

Australia ODI vice-captain Alex Carey says he’s relished the leadership opportunities handed to him for the limited overs form of the game.

It comes on the back of Australia defeating India by 34 runs in the ODI series opener on Saturday at the SCG.

It was a measured batting performance by the Aussie top order which allowed the likes of Peter Handscomb and Marcus Stoinis to tee off in the last 10 overs and help Australia set a total of 289 to win.

A stellar bowling performance from Jhye Richardson (4/26) then rocked India’s top order – and despite a stunning century from Rohit Sharma (133) the tourists could only muster 9/254 in reply.

Carey – who made 24 runs from 31 balls at the top of the order – told Macquarie Sports Radio he’s enjoyed the chance to learn beside the likes of Aaron Finch and Justin Langer.

“I have, I really like working with Aaron Finch,” Carey said.

“He’s got so much knowledge of the game, he’s a fantastic player, so to work with him, work with the coaches and Justin Langer he’s a fantastic leader.

“So I’m still learning the role (and) trying to find my feet in International cricket.

“But to have these guys I guess help me and obviously offer some support to them, it’s been a fantastic little journey, little period in my career so far.

“Obviously performances as well is a big key to being a good leader, so I guess for me at the top order is to put my hand up and be the guy to win a game for Australia as well.”

The 27-year-old averages a tick under 32 in his seven ODI performances for his country.

The second ODI begins at 2:20PM AEDT at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.