Alex Glenn: I want to put the Cook Islands on the map

Broncos star Alex Glenn has declared he wants to put the Cook Islands on the map at the end of season World 9s tournament.

Glenn who has previously spent the majority of his representative career playing for New Zealand – wants the Cook Islands to follow the lead of Tonga who have turned themselves into a Pacific powerhouse in recent years.

The 30-year-old will be one of the senior figures of the Cook Islands squad to play in the World 9s tournament which will be played at Bankwest Stadium across two days beginning on October 18.

Glenn told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime it’s exciting to see the squad that could get assembled for the nation.

“I’m representing the Cook Islands, it’s a very small nation and while I’m still paying footy I want to put the Cook Islands on the map,” Glenn said

“Not many people realise the quality of the side that we could put together.

“Obviously having Charnze (Nicoll-Klokstad) as well and the likes of Dylan Napa who represented Queensland and Australia, but because we’re a second tier team we can get so many strong players representing us.

“That’s what I’m trying to do, I’m trying to get the strongest team we can as possible and start making a move like Tonga did in the competition.”

Glenn has played 252 games for Brisbane as well as representing New Zealand and the Cook Islands.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image credit: Chris Hyde/Getty Images.