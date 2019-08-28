All Australian team: Nat Fyfe returns with captaincy, big-name regular misses the cut

Nat Fyfe has returned to the All Australian team for the first time since 2015 with the captaincy.

Nine players were chosen for the first time, while Patrick Dangerfield (pictured above with Coleman medalist Jeremy Cameron) made his seventh side and Scott Pendlebury was selected for a sixth year.

Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy edged out Melbourne’s Max Gawn for the ruck role, but the Demon still made the team on the bench.

Richmond star Dustin Martin missed the cut for the first time in four years.

FULL TEAM

B: Tom Stewart (Geelong Cats), Harris Andrews (Brisbane Lions), Dylan Grimes (Richmond)

HB: Bachar Houli (Richmond), Jeremy McGovern (West Coast Eagles), Shannon Hurn [vc] (West Coast Eagles)

C: Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs), Patrick Cripps (Carlton), Tim Kelly (Geelong Cats)

HF: Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong Cats), Jeremy Cameron (GWS Giants), Michael Walters (Fremantle)

F: Jark Darling (West Coast Eagles), Tom Hawkins (Geelong Cats), Charlie Cameron (Brisbane Lions)

FOLL: Brodie Grundy (Collingwood), Lachie Neale (Brisbane Lions), Nat Fyfe [c] (Fremantle)

INT: Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood), Elliot Yeo (West Coast Eagles), Max Gawn (Melbourne), Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

(Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)