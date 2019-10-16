ALL OVER! Dramatic finish to the AFL Trade Period

It’s been a dramatic finish to the AFL trade period, with a couple of big names missing out on moves to a new club.

Essendon has held firm and refused to trade Joe Daniher to Sydney.

“We stuck to our principles,” Essendon list boss Adrian Dodoro said.

He will play out the final year of his contract next year.

“Joe is a free agent next year and we will fight like hell to retain him,” Dodoro said.

Carlton, meanwhile, failed to secure Tom Papley and Jack Martin.

Both were expected to join the Blues.

Josh Jenkins (Geelong), Aiden Bonar (North Melbourne), James Aish (Fremantle), Zak Jones (St Kilda), Dan Butler (St Kilda), Tom Cutler (Essendon), Alex Keath (Western Bulldogs), Josh Bruce (Western Bulldogs), Andrew Phillips (Essendon), Marc Pittonet (Carlton), Bradley Hill (St Kilda), Blake Acres (Fremantle), Callum Ah Chee (Brisbane), Jack Steven (St Kilda), Zac Smith (Gold Coast) and Lewis Taylor (Sydney) all found new homes on the final day.