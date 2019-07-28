All-Star Sunday! 

It was a revolving door of presenters on Sunday Mornings with Julian King and Jamie Soward manning the ship for the first 2 hours before they passed the baton onto Shane McIness and Brad Hardie to bring it home. With lots of announcers comes lots of sport:

Jamie Whincup was live fresh off his victory at the Ipswich SuperSprint, his first in 13 years!

Former Diamond Bianca Chatfield caught us up to speed on all the aftermath of the World Cup and chatted Round 10 of the Super Netball

Australian sporting royalty Andrew Gaze broke down exactly why Ben Simmons has pulled out of the Boomers exhibition games against America

Mr. Motorsport Jon Thomson on all the happenings in the world of fast cars including the German GP and the Ipswich SuperSprint

Former Wallaby Al Baxter reviewed Australia’s victory over Argentina (something we don’t get too say very often around here)