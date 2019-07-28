Advertisement
All-Star Sunday!
It was a revolving door of presenters on Sunday Mornings with Julian King and Jamie Soward manning the ship for the first 2 hours before they passed the baton onto Shane McIness and Brad Hardie to bring it home. With lots of announcers comes lots of sport:
- Jamie Whincup was live fresh off his victory at the Ipswich SuperSprint, his first in 13 years!
- Former Diamond Bianca Chatfield caught us up to speed on all the aftermath of the World Cup and chatted Round 10 of the Super Netball
- Australian sporting royalty Andrew Gaze broke down exactly why Ben Simmons has pulled out of the Boomers exhibition games against America
- Mr. Motorsport Jon Thomson on all the happenings in the world of fast cars including the German GP and the Ipswich SuperSprint
- Former Wallaby Al Baxter reviewed Australia’s victory over Argentina (something we don’t get too say very often around here)
- Julian and Jamie chatted all things NRL, while Shane and Brad had the AFL under control
