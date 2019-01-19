All the overnight Premier League results

Arsenal has secured a rare win over its local rival Chelsea.

The Gunners triumphed 2-0 courtesy of first-half goals to Alex Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny.

It was just their second win over Chelsea in their last 15 Premier League meetings.

However, the win was soured by an ugly knee injury to key wing-back Hector Bellerin.

Elsewhere, Liverpool extended its lead at the top of the table with a 4-3 win over Crystal Palace.

The Reds ended with 10 men after James Milner was sent off late in the match.

In other overnight results:

Wolves won a thriller over Leicester 4-3 in the dying moments

Bournemouth beat West Ham 2-0

Man United beat Brighton 2-1

Newcastle beat Cardiff 3-0

Southampton beat Everton 2-1

Watford and Burnley played a goalless draw

Tonight:

Man City travels to Huddersfield

Fulham hosts an injury-depleted Tottenham

Photo: Nick Potts