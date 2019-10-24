Allan Border backs the selection of young gun Will Pucovski

Former Australian Test cricket captain Allan Border has supported the growing calls for Victorian youngster Will Pucovski to be selected for his test debut in the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Border’s comments come after Shane Warne said the time is now for the national selectors to pick the batsman, after a strong opening in the Sheffield Shield in which he scored a century and 64 runs in two of his past four innings.

“I would definitely be going for the young kid, Pucovski. I haven’t seen a lot of him but he’s got some good numbers to back up the fact that he is young and we probably should be looking at the future and maybe getting some of these young blokes in there,” Border said.

“Especially considering we are playing New Zealand and Pakistan in our own country, it’s a good opportunity to try out some of these young fellas, so I’d definitely be looking at him for sure.”

After a disappointing Ashes series and far from convincing opening to his Sheffield Shield season, Border also backed the selection of under siege batsman David Warner.

“I know he has had a really horrendous time in England but his record here in Australia is outstanding and I think he’s built up enough bonus points to get the nod first up,” Border said.

Australia’s two-test series against Pakistan kicks off on November 21st at the Gabba, before Australia will turn their attention to New Zealand in a three-test series starting on December 12th at Optus Stadium.

(Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)