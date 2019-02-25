Allianz Stadium demolition put on hold

The Land and Environment Court has granted an injunction to stop work on the Allianz stadium demolition until March 8.

The Berejiklian government has been dealt a major blow with the Land and Environment Court ruling in favour of an injunction to halt hard demolition works at the Moore Park venue.

Greens backed community group, Local Democracy Matters is fighting the 730-million dollar plan to knock down and rebuild Sydney Football Stadium, also known as Allianz.

They’re arguing the government hasn’t followed its own planning rules and has ignored evidence that the soil is contaminated.

Work was due to start in taking off the Stadium’s roof over the next two weeks but that is now on hold, until Justice Pain has made a ruling on the case.

This is expected to be handed down just weeks out from the state election.

LISTEN: State Political Reporter Tamara Wearne with David Morrow and Mat Thompson.