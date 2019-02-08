Alyssa Healy: ‘Cultural environment’ behind stunning NSW Breakers record

New South Wales Breakers star Alyssa Healy says a strong “cultural environment” is the secret behind the club qualifying for its’ 20th WNCL title in 23 years this weekend.

The Breakers are primed to continue their run of dominance after finishing on top on the WNCL ladder and will take on the Queensland Fire in the final at North Sydney Oval – in what will be their 23rd straight final appearance since the competition began in 1996.

It’s a stunning record unlikely to be matched by any other sporting team and a record which puts the Breakers up there with the famous St George team which won 11 premierships in a row and the New England Patriots – who added another Super Bowl to their collection earlier this week.

Healy says it’s been an amazing run to be apart of.

“It’s a ridiculous stat that we’ve managed to achieve and it’s something that the Breakers and Cricket NSW are really proud of,” Healy said.

“To go out there tomorrow and fight for our 20th WNCL title sounds remarkable but it’s something we’re really proud of.”

Healy has been a rock for the sky blues at the top of the batting order scoring 203 runs at an average of 50.75 with a whopping strike rate of over 120 in four matches.

The 28-year-old says the Breakers ‘know how to win’ attitude is why they have been so successful.

“I think we’ve always had a lot of talent in this state and I think that’s an obvious one,” Healy said.

“But it comes down to the cultural environment we have in this state and we’re blessed in the under age programs for New South Wales.

“These kids are used to winning, they go out there and fight and they know how to win games of cricket and for them to go into a Breakers side when they’re ready to go and highly skilled that’s the starter.

“But then to know how to win games and to know when they’re in high pressure situations they can fight and get themselves out of those situations and win games of cricket is something you can’t teach.

“I think we’re really luck with that in our state.”

It will also be a sombre occasion for the Breakers with fellow superstar Ellyse Perry to play her last game for NSW after signing with Victoria next season.

Victoria and South Australia are the only other teams who have won the WNCL – meaning the Queensland Fire will be gunning for their first title.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.