Alyssa Healy goes BANG as the Aussies set a new World Record

The Australian Women’s Cricket team has set a new World Record for the most consecutive Women’s ODI wins, and they did it in style thanks to Alyssa Healy.

Their 18th straight victory broke the mark set by Belinda Clark’s Australian side between 1997 and 1999.

It’s easy to see why Ian Chappell earlier told Macquarie Sports Radio that they’re the best team he’s ever seen.

Chasing just 196 to win Healy thrashed 112* off 76 balls including 15 fours and two sixes – the second of which brought up the victory – to get the Aussies over the line in less than 27 overs with 9 wickets to spare.

The wicketkeeper and opening batter was imperious, scoring at will around the ground.

Her century came off just 71 balls making it the third fastest ODI ton by an Australian woman.

There it is 🔥🙌 Alyssa Healy belts a six to win the game and set a new world record for most consecutive ODI wins! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/GDVviaQ08p — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 9, 2019

She was ably supported by Rachael Haynes (63 off 74) in an opening stand of 159, and then captain Meg Lanning (20 off 11) as the Aussies ended with 1/196 off 26.5 overs to clean sweep the 3-match series.

It follows their 3-0 whitewash of the Sri Lankans in the preceding T20 series.

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted 8/195 off their 50 overs largely thanks to a century from captain Chamari Atapattu (103 off 124).

For the Aussies, Georgia Wareham was the pick of the bowlers even though she was only given 4 overs to work with. She returned figures of 2/18.

Megan Schutt also got a double (2/44 off 10) while Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey and Delissa Kimmince all picked up a wicket each and Healy started off her day with a run out.

It means Australia haven’t lost an ODI for 720 days – a streak stretching back to October 2017 when they fell to England in a dead rubber in Coffs Harbour.

