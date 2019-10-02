Alyssa Healy makes history as Australia claim clean sweep

It was the Alyssa Healy show today at North Sydney Oval as Australia completed a clean sweep of the Twenty20 series after they defeated Sri Lanka by 132 runs.

The opening batsman made history as she recorded the highest ever T20I score by a woman with 148* (61), overtaking her Captain Meg Lanning who previously held the title.

Having already claimed the series win, Australia moved into this match looking to stamp their dominance and it was Healy who led the way. Healy and fellow opener Beth Mooney looked to start quick as the pair put on a partnership of 59 runs before Mooney was bowled for 14 runs by Sri Lankan Captain Chamari Athapathtu.

Her 148* is the highest ever T20I score by a woman. Alyssa Healy, ladies and gentleman! #WatchMe pic.twitter.com/57x4I2N9KZ — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) October 2, 2019

The loss of the first wicket didn’t slow the Aussies down as Rachel Haynes joined Healy at the crease to put on a batting display and partnership for the ages. Haynes quickly followed Healy’s suit to put on a 109 run partnership before going for 41 (37).

Healy continued to power on as she finished up on a record 148* runs, hitting seven sixes and nineteen fours. Australia finished on a 2-226 and set Sri Lanka a mammoth total to chase.

Sri Lanka started slow in their chase on Australia’s score and that continued for the remainder of the innings. Sri Lanka’s first wicket came as Megan Schutt produced a beautiful slow yorker before the visitors put on a slight resistance as young gun Harshitha Madavi impressed with 28 (33).

Nicola Carey proved to be the star for the Aussies in the second innings as her three wickets were crucial as Sri Lanka crumbled to lose 6/16. They would finish the innings 7/94.

The Australia women’s team Summer will continue on Saturday when they face Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

