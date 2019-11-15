Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • American footballer set for huge..

American footballer set for huge ban after shocking NFL incident

17 hours ago
latest news

An American football game has ended in chaos, with calls for at least one player to be banned for the entire season.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was struck on the head with his own helmet by Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, which had been dislodged moments prior.

Garrett has come under fierce scrutiny already, with some NFL commentators saying it’s “one of the worst things” they’ve ever seen in a game.

There were just seconds remaining in the match, which Cleveland won 21-7, when the incident happened.

Click PLAY below to watch the shocking incident

latest news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83