American reporter’s cheeky response to breakthrough Boomers victory

Australian basketball pulled off a history-making win against the USA at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

But it appears it wasn’t big news in the United States.

Australia’s 98-94 win in Saturday’s pre-World Cup exhibition game was the Boomers’ first-ever victory against the USA.

It was also the US’ first loss in any competitive match in almost 13 years.

But despite Australia pulling off the breakthrough victory, Sirius XM Radio’s Ryan Sampson said the game’s existence was a mystery for a lot of Americans.

“I don’t think a lot of people (in the USA) knew this tournament was going on,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Hearing that the USA men’s basketball teams lose certainly gets mentioned in the news.

“A lot of people are trying to figure out what it means but we have noticed that you guys kind of beat us.”

