America’s Cup winning skipper on the greatest day in Australian sport

John Bertrand skippered Australia II to victory in the 1983 America’s Cup.

He finally ended 132 of American supremacy in a win so great, it prompted then-Prime Minister Bob Hawke to famously state any employer who sacked a staff member who skipped work on such a day of national festivity was a ”bum”.

But Bertrand has revealed to Full Time’s Clinton Maynard he had no idea of the impact of the win until later.

“We were halfway around the world so we weren’t privy what was happening here in Australia,” he said.

He also reflected on his memories of what followed, his work as President of Swimming Australia and his battle with prostate cancer.

