An Australian first with the sports share economy

They say necessity is the mother of all invention, and when it comes to this next idea, it’s long overdue.

When you buy membership tickets for a particular cricketing team in the Big Bash, it can get expensive, particularly when life gets in the way and you aren’t using the tickets.

So what do you do with these unused tickets? This is where this new Aussie company comes in.

It’s called MySub, it’s an Australian first allowing people to sub-license their sporting membership when they can’t get to a game.

Clinton and Sam caught up with Co-Founder of MySub, Will Glowrey to discuss how MySub could help you make some cash and capitalise on your unused memberships.

