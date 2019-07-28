An ‘understandable’ decision from Simmons says Gaze

Ben Simmons has pulled the pin.

The NBA superstar has withdrawn from the Boomer’s exhibition matches against the USA and Canada in a blow to the side and local fans.

“It is very disappointing of course, but for me it’s understandable,” states Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze.

The exhibition matches play a huge role as development games for the side to gel for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in late August.

“When Ben Simmons is playing you’re basically going to redesign your whole structure for him,

“With him not playing in the World Cup you don’t want to set something and design something specifically for him, that really is not going to be relevant a few weeks later when you’re actually competing when it counts at the World Cup,” states Gaze speaking with Shane McInnes and Brad Hardie.

