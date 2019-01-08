‘An unmitigated disaster’ if Socceroos miss knockout stage

Fox Sports Football’s Adam Peacock says it will be “an unmitigated disaster” if the Socceroos miss the knockout stage at the Asian Cup.

Australia got their title defence off to the worst possible start on Sunday against Jordan with a shock 1-0 defeat.

And while they had a heap of chances – they weren’t able to convert – leaving fans furious at the side’s performance and coach Graham Arnold under pressure to get his team performing.

Australia will come up against Palestine in their next clash on Friday in what’s been touted as a must-win game for the defending champions.

Despite Australia missing the likes of Aaron Mooy, Daniel Arzani, Mathew Leckie and Tom Rogic under an injury cloud, it’s a Socceroos side still more than capable of retaining their title, so anything less than a fair crack at the cup won’t cut it.

“If we get knocked out and don’t make the knockout stage, that is an unmitigated disaster,” Peacock said.

“We haven’t got off to the best start, we’ve got Palestine on Friday, I would expect some kind of reaction in terms of personnel, I think there’ll be a few changes.

“The biggest change will come in the demeanor of the players on the pitch because they were lacking the biggest ingredient needed – that will – that intensity.

“Not saying we went in underestimating them, I just think we didn’t go in with the required intensity on that occasion, so hopefully it all changes on Friday.”

Australia also play Syria on Tuesday before the knockout stages begin for the 24 team tournament.

