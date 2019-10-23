Andrew Bogut backs Steph Curry after Michael Jordan sledge

Sydney Kings star Andrew Bogut has squashed the comments of Michael Jordan after he declared that NBA star Steph Curry wasn’t a Hall of Fame player yet.

“He’s still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet though,” Jordan said of the Warriors player.

Bogut, who won the 2015 NBA championship with Curry at the Golden State Warriors, said the reaction to Jordan’s comments was just a media beat up.

“I certainly think he is. I think it might have just been a bit of click bait media,” Bogut said.

Steph Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, three-time champion and widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time, is one of the best players in the NBA today.

Speaking to Piggy, Levy and Jimmy, Bogut said Jordan’s comments have been taken out of context and believes Curry will reach the Hall of Fame once the dust has settled on his decorated career.

“I think MJ was kind of more saying as of now, Steph has still got some years left in his career and that we shouldn’t really talk about it right now,” Bogut said.

“I think when it is all said and done there is no doubt in my mind that Steph will be a Hall of Famer.”

(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)