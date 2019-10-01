Andrew Bogut knocked back potential NBA return to remain loyal to Kings

Australian Basketball star Andrew Bogut has revealed that he turned down an opportunity to play on in the NBA to stay loyal with the Sydney Kings.

As Bogut prepares for the Sydney Kings’ NBL season opener with the Cairns Taipans on Friday night, he told Halftime with James Willis just how close he was to staying in the NBA.

“Potentially there was another contract, but I had given my word to come back to Sydney. I had given my word and I could have stayed over there but didn’t end up doing that,” Bogut said.

Bogut recently signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors for the remainder of their 2018/19 NBA season in March this year, but returned to Australia to continue his contract with the Sydney Kings.

“Sydney would have had to release me out of my contract to sign in the NBA. I could have pulled a shifty one and signed another contract but that’s not in my genes, and that’s not something I would do,” Bogut said.

”I decided to come back and I’m very happy here but if the opportunity presents itself to go back in Marsh I’ll listen and see what happens and go from there.”

The Sydney Kings will kick off their NBL campaign against the Cairns Taipans on Friday night at 7:30pm at the Cairns Convention Centre.

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)