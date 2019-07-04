Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Andrew Gaze is NOT happy with Wimbledon’s Ash Barty snub

5 hours ago
Hour of Power

Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze can’t believe Ash Barty won’t be playing her second round match on Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

After breezing past China’s Zheng Saisai in her opening-round match on Court One, the French Open champion’s match against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck has been relegated to Court Two.

The baffling decision not to hand the world number one a spot on one of the two main courts left Gaze mystified.

“The important part of the conversation which has got my blood boiling is she’s going to court two,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Don’t try and justify this in any way, shape or form.

“We’ve got Ash Barty, the number one player in the world relegated to Court Two.

“What is going on.”

Click PLAY to hear the full discussion on Macquarie Sports Radio

Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Hour of Power
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83