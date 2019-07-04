Andrew Gaze is NOT happy with Wimbledon’s Ash Barty snub

Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze can’t believe Ash Barty won’t be playing her second round match on Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

After breezing past China’s Zheng Saisai in her opening-round match on Court One, the French Open champion’s match against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck has been relegated to Court Two.

The baffling decision not to hand the world number one a spot on one of the two main courts left Gaze mystified.

“The important part of the conversation which has got my blood boiling is she’s going to court two,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Don’t try and justify this in any way, shape or form.

“We’ve got Ash Barty, the number one player in the world relegated to Court Two.

“What is going on.”

Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images