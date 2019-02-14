Andrew Gaze not fussed by coaching speculation

Sydney Kings coach Andrew Gaze says talk around his coaching future is merely “normal speculation”.

The Kings have qualified for the NBL finals for the first time since 2013, headlined by star recruit Andrew Bogut.

But the club has opted to put contract talks on hold until the end of the season, allowing Gaze and the playing group to fully focus on the upcoming playoffs.

And Gaze told Breakfast he remained in constant dialogue with the club’s owners.

“It’s normal speculation, we’re hearing about it with other coaches as well,” he said.

“I’ve been really fortunate throughout my time at the Sydney Kings that my relationship with the owners and tha management is really good. We’ve both been transparent with what we’re doing.

“It’s not really an issue, it’s part and parcel of sport these days.”

When quizzed on his future, Gaze said he would only considering his options once the season had concluded.

“Our focus right now is on the next few weeks and trying to win a championship,” he said.

“There’s a lot of things that owners have to consider and I do as well, we’ve got to try not to focus on (the speculation).

“It sounds like a bit of rhetoric but it’s really not the case, we feel good with where we’re at.

“Whatever lies ahead, we’ll deal with that once the finals have finished.”

