Andrew Gaze says losing Tom Wilson to AFL is a possibility

Sydney Kings coach Andrew Gaze has admitted the club and the NBL are at risk of losing Tom Wilson to AFL.

The Daily Telegraph reported earlier this week Wilson’s agent Daniel Moldovan denied the young talent was interested in crossing codes.

The 21-year-old guard has struggled for game time on the back of the Kings having a superstar back-court including the likes of Jerome Randle and Kevin Lisch.

It’s not the first time there’s been reports of a possible switch after Wilson admitted he had previously trained at the Geelong Football Club’s facilities in recent times.

Gaze says it’s a possibility due to the lack of time on court Wilson is getting.

“Of course, I think you try to nurture these kids along and it’s hard,” Gaze said.

“Tom’s in a situation where he hasn’t seen a lot of playing time, we’ve got a high quality player and feel he’s a potential star of our league.

“He’s only 20 years of age and he’s still got a lot of development to do, make no mistake he’s good enough to play and should be playing more minutes than what he is right now.

“It’s just you look at the players ahead of him and who doesn’t play if he plays, when you’ve got guys like Kevin Lisch, Jerome Randle and Kyle Adnam’s come on and been really good, he’s got some people ahead of him that’s made it tough for him to get into the rotation.

“He was an outstanding junior footballer, he chose basketball, he’s been to the Institute of Sport, he’s represented Australia at the junior level and any wonder you’d think these AFL clubs would be chasing him.

“We’re hopeful he sees a future in basketball and with the Sydney Kings.”

Wilson is only averaging two minutes across six appearances this season.

