Andrew Gaze’s amazement at Clippers playoffs upset

The LA Clippers have pulled one of the great NBA playoff victories, defeating Golden State Warriors in Game Two.

After coming back from a playoff-record 31-point deficit on Monday night (USA time), the Clippers prevailed 135 to 131.

While basketball legend Andrew Gaze was shocked at the result, he told Macquarie Sports Radio the big story from the game was Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins going down with a quad injury.

He said it could be good news for fans of Andrew Bogut.

“The initial reports are he’s highly unlikely to see any action during the playoffs,” he said.

“It’s a huge loss for him but from an Australian point of view, that might open up a (starting) spot for Andrew Bogut.”

