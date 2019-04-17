Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Andrew Gaze’s amazement at Clippers playoffs upset

4 hours ago
Hour of Power

The LA Clippers have pulled one of the great NBA playoff victories, defeating Golden State Warriors in Game Two.

After coming back from a playoff-record 31-point deficit on Monday night (USA time), the Clippers prevailed 135 to 131.

While basketball legend Andrew Gaze was shocked at the result, he told Macquarie Sports Radio the big story from the game was Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins going down with a quad injury.

He said it could be good news for fans of Andrew Bogut.

“The initial reports are he’s highly unlikely to see any action during the playoffs,” he said.

“It’s a huge loss for him but from an Australian point of view, that might open up a (starting) spot for Andrew Bogut.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Hour of Power
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83