Andrew Gaze’s future confirmed

Andrew Gaze has increased his role on Macquarie Sports Radio, with the former NBA Champion set to be more heavily involved in the station now that he’s finished his stint as Sydney Kings coach.

His departure from the NBL is set to be a boon for sports fans as his unique insights and hilarious personality are heard more often on the 24/7 sports station.

The 5-time Olympian has been a fan favourite with listeners ever since the station launched with his passion for all sports combining with endless charisma to create must listen radio.

Gaze will join Macquarie Sports Radio’s Breakfast duo of Mark Levy and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell every Monday at 9am AEDT for The Hour of Power, stepping in for Brownlow Medalist Jimmy Bartel who remains in the co-host chair from Tuesday to Friday.

The man who carried the flag for Australia at the Sydney Olympics will continue his weekly appearance on Halftime with James Willis every Wednesday at 2pm AEDT.

On the morning of his first Hour of Power call-up, Gaze could hardly contain his excitement.

“I’m not looking forward to getting out of bed an hour early – just kidding.” he said.

“I’ve spent my career working with professional athletes and I’m sure it’ll be the same working with Levy and Piggy. They are a delight to work with and are true radio professionals.”

Hear Andrew Gaze with Mark Levy and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell on The Hour of Power every Monday at 9am.