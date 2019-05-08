Andrew Gaze’s solution for NRL expansion

He’s a basketball legend and a former professional coach in the NBL, but now Andrew Gaze believes a second Brisbane team is the way to go if the NRL does decide to expand its 16 team competition.

The issue of expansion has been a hotly debated issue in the early part of 2019 for the NRL’s bosses with CEO Todd Greenberg previously hinting it could become a reality in the coming years.

A second team in Brisbane to go alongside the Cowboys and Gold Coast north of the border has been a popular idea, however there are also suggestions of expansion out west or across the Tasman in New Zealand.

With the NRL currently launching its first Magic Round which will see all 16 teams converge to play all eight games of round nine at Suncorp Stadium, Gaze says Brisbane should be the NRL’s 17th team.

“I’m saying I’m for it,” Gaze said.

“I think it helps grow the game.

“If you’re thinking of expansion or whether it’s relocation or trying to take the game to a different group of people, taking the game to a hot bed of NRL where they love the game and there’s a great passion for it has a far greater probability of success then going to those fresh, uncharted waters.”

The Gold Coast Titans were the last team to enter the NRL in 2007 and have made three finals appearances since.

Earlier this year NRL legend Geoff Toovey said New Zealand could be an option to expand.

“Without a doubt (there’s enough talent for 18 teams),” Toovey said.

“You can’t have a State of Origin team within your club, you have to grow the game by letting those kids and those guys coming through (have) an opportunity to play First Grade and show their talent.

“The ideal situation to do that in is over in New Zealand.

“Another team in New Zealand would grow the player base at junior level exponentially I believe over there.”

