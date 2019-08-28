Andrew Jarman says Don Pyke’s job is safe for now, despite ‘pear-shaped’ season

Adelaide Crows legend Andrew Jarman believes incumbent head coach Don Pyke’s job is safe for now, although he is disappointed with how the club’s season played out.

The Crows missed this year’s finals series after finishing 11th with just 10 wins, prompting the club to launch an internal review into all aspects of the footy club as well as an external review into the inner workings of the club.

It’s been a frustrating period for Crows fans with Adelaide missing the finals for two consecutive seasons after finishing runners up to flag winners Richmond in 2017.

Jarman told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime the Crows need to adapt a new style of football to be competitive.

“I’m very, very disappointed as a past player,” Jarman said.

“It went pear-shaped after the bye, things were going very well, but our boys didn’t adjust to the styles of football this year after the bye.

“As we all know, Alastair Clarkson is a genius coach and you have got to mix things up in terms of AFL football. If you keep backing in what you did in 2017, you’re going to be left behind and that is what happened to our football club.

“A couple of younger players lost their confidence and a couple of senior players lost their confidence, so it was very disappointing.

“Internal reviews are happening, external reviews are happening, so in four of five weeks you will see some decisions made regarding in our football club on and off the field.

“Don Pyke at this stage is safe, but let’s wait to the external review comes out because it might say Don Pyke needs to move on.”

Since taking over in 2016, Pyke has a 60% winning record from 93 games as coach.

Jarman will captain the All Stars in the annual EJ Whitten Legends game on Friday at AAMI Park.

