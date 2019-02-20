Andrew Slack endorses Rugby Australia’s appointment of Michael O’Connor

Andrew Slack says it’s the right decision by Rugby Australia to appoint Michael O’Connor to the National Selection Panel.

Slack was rumoured to be in the running for the job of Rugby Australia’s independent selector alongside dual International O’Connor, John Connolly and Michael Foley.

Rugby Australia held a board meeting earlier this week on Monday with the role – one of several big issues said to be at the forefront of the discussions.

O’Connor’s appointment is one of two new positions to be created alongside the director of Rugby role to be filled by Scott Johnson, following an extensive review into Australian Rugby last season.

The National Selection Panel will now consist of O’Connor, Wallabies Head Coach Michael Cheika and Johnson.

Former Wallaby captain Slack says O’Connor is the right man for the job.

“I wasn’t approached, I was pretty surprised when someone rang and told me (I was),” Slack said.

“Mick O’Connor will be a great appointment.

“I think John Connolly was in the mix, he also would have been (great).

“I think it’s a very sound decision to get Mike O’Connor there.”

It’s a big year for Rugby Australia and the Wallabies with the World Cup on the horizons after a disastrous 2018 – which yielded just four wins from 13 Test matches and saw the Aussies finish the year in sixth on the world rankings.

It left coach Michael Cheika under pressure to keep his job, while Stephen Larkham was punted as attacking coach and moved into the role of National High Performance Coach Advisor.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.