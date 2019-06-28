Andrew Symonds identifies what’s holding the Poms back

Former Australian Cricket legend Andrew Symonds believes the weight of having never won a World Cup before will play heavily on the minds of the England cricket team heading into the latter stages of the tournament.

Symonds knows what it takes to clinch victory at the World Cup, having been part of both of Australia’s successive teams in 2003 and 2007.

He says he doesn’t see the same mental toughness in this England outfit.

“England have never won a world cup before and that plays a big part,” Symonds said.

“At the end of the day, I don’t care what anyone says, it’s going to weigh on their mind.

“It’s like South Africa, there’s a big elephant in the room. When Herschelle (Gibbs in 1999) dropped that ball, it’s always going to be there.

“I could be wrong, and we’ll soon find out, but I’m thinking it will either be Australia, India or New Zealand who come out on top.”

Having two games remaining against both New Zealand and South Africa in the tournament, the former all-rounder believes coach Justin Langer will want the boys to finish strongly and not be complacent.

“In 2003 and 2007 we went through undefeated and I can see the same aim being set by Justin and the boys,” Symonds said.

“They are well aware of the history and it wouldn’t surprise me if they have that same mentality.”

