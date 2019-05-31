Andrew Symonds says 400 predictions are off the mark

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds believes predictions that teams will score 400 consistently throughout the World Cup are off the mark.

It comes as several of the ten nations in this year’s World Cup have assembled aggressive batting line ups capable of posting big scores on the smaller UK grounds.

With England the tournament favourites on the back of their strong batting, many experts haves suggested several teams have the power-hitting to notch that elusive total.

However, if Thursday’ World Cup opener is anything to go by it might be harder than first thought as England posted 8/311, while South Africa were bowled out for just 2017 inside 40 overs.

Symonds says teams need to focus on batting well to avoid a collapse.

“I don’t necessarily think 400’s the number, I think everyone’s getting carried away there,” Symonds said.

“The World Cup’s a different animal, there’s different pressures and everyone wants to win it, it’s a bucket list thing so pressure does funny things to men.

“If you put too much pressure on yourself and the team to make 400, things can go wrong.

“I think we saw that last night with England and South Africa, they got going and a wicket was lost and there was pressure on the new man, so they never really looked like they were in a position to challenge that total.

“So I think don’t get too carried away with scores, you have to bat in pockets, bat the first five overs, bat the ten and then seeing how you’re going

“They need to have a method but I don’t think we need to get carried away with 400, I think that might be a bit overzealous.”

Australia gets theire World Cup underway on Saturday evening against Afghanistan.

