Andy Harper content after Socceroos World Cup qualifier success

Fox Sports football commentator Andy Harper said the Socceroos did what they had to do in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifer.

The Socceroos got off to the perfect start in their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar overnight, beating Kuwait 3-0 in oppressive conditions.

Mathew Leckie scored a first-half brace before Aaron Mooy bagged his first international goal in over three years to cap off the comfortable win.

Australia scored all three goals in the first half and Harper said the weather played in a role later in the late.

“The first half was very good but the second half wasn’t poor but just serviceable,” he said.

“Kuwait were much better in the second half in the first.

“There were two big factors that determined things, first the class gulf between Kuwait and Australia and secondly the weather, it was 39 degrees at kickoff.

“It was a bit of a shock to the system but the Socceroos did very well.”

