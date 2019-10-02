Andy Harper questions Alen Stajcic’s ‘bizarre’ decision in FFA Cup final loss

Fox Football commentator Andy Harper was left mystified after Central Coast Mariners failed to make a single change during Wednesday night’s FFA Cup loss to Adelaide.

Coach Alen Stajcic opted not to use any of his substitutes in the Mariners’ 2-1 loss to Adelaide, even after captain Matt Simon was sent off in the second half.

Harper told Macquarie Sports Radio it was a bizarre decision not to refresh his side.

“I’d love to sit down with coach Alen Stajcic and ask why he didn’t use any substitutions in the 90 minutes,” he said.

“I think tiredness got the Mariners in the end.

“It was bizarre to watch, it’s a really interesting talking point and it would have been massive for the Mariners to have made it to the final.

“We need them to be a resurgent force, they’ve been making great strides under Stajcic and that was avoidable last night.

“The Matt Simon send off was avoidable and massive questions for me on Stajcic and why he opted not to make any substitutions and freshen his team up.”

(Image: Tony Feder/Getty Images)