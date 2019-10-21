Andy Harper says upcoming Sydney Derby will be one to remember

Fox Sports Football analyst Andy Harper is pumped ahead of this weekend’s Sydney derby in the A-League, believing football fans across Australia should strap themselves in for what is going to be a blockbuster clash.

Sydney FC will take on the Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium this Saturday night and Harper says it’s a match football fans won’t want to miss.

“This game is going to be one to remember. If it’s not a sell out yet, it is definitely heading that way which is not unexpected at all. For the listeners out there, you should join in because it is going to be an historic night,” Harper said.

With both sides undefeated and sitting atop of the A-League table, the match will be an even bigger occasion than those in the past, which are the headlines of the A-League regular season.

“The first night the league played at Bankwest Stadium it was great, but there is nothing quite like a Sydney derby in A-League terms. These things can really go off and because both teams have won their first two games it will be great. And it’s also such a rare thing that both Sydney teams are atop of the table together as well,” Harper said.

The Wanderers haven’t beaten Sydney FC since the start of 2017, but Harper thinks that the atmosphere at Bankwest Stadium will go a long way to helping the Wanderers break their nearly three year drought.

“In recent history it’s been rare that the Wanderers have been able to beat Sydney FC in a derby, but maybe if there is a bit of movement in the pitch the Wanderers might be able to turn it around for their first home derby at their new home stadium,” Harper said.

“It’s really going to be a fantastic night and I can’t wait for it.”

(Photo by Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images)