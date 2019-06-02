Andy Ruiz knocks out Anthony Joshua in stunning upset

Mexican heavyweight Andy Ruiz has pulled off a stunning upset by knocking out unified heavyweight champion and British star Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz handed Joshua his first ever defeat when he knocked the British champ down in the 7th round in front of a shocked crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz becomes the first boxer of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight title, capturing Joshua’s IBF, WBA and WBO titles in the process,

The Mexican challenger survived a third-round knockdown and displayed incredible presence and resilience as he fought back and ultimately demolished Joshua.

“I just want to thank God for giving me this victory. Without him, this wouldn’t have been possible,” Ruiz said.

“This is what I have been dreaming about, this is what I have been working hard for and I can’t believe I just made my dreams come true.”