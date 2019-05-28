Angus Crichton reveals mum knew of his Origin selection before him

New South Wales star Angus Crichton has revealed his mum new of his selection for this year’s State of Origin series before he even knew.

Crichton was named on the bench in coach Brad Fittler’s side for game one after playing an important role for the Blues in all three games of last year’s series win.

However, after moving from South Sydney to arch-rivals the Roosters in the off-season, the 23-year-old has had a slow start to 2019 but is beginning to find his straps for the Tri-colours.

He admits he was unsure if ‘Freddy’ was going to retain him for this year’s series.

“I wasn’t too sure,” Crichton said.

“I think in this sort of arena you never know and Freddy’s a coach who picks on form, so no one’s really safe.

“I was waiting around, not sure if I was going to get picked and I got a text from my mum saying ‘Congratulations’ and I hadn’t heard anything, so I thought she was geeing me up,

“She sent me a photo of the Telegraph and I got a call from the team manager about six minutes later, so I had to pack my bags and jump into camp.”

This year’s State of Origin series opener will be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on June 5.

Crichton has played 66 First Grade games for both Souths and the Roosters since debuting at Redfern in 2016.

