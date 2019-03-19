Macquarie Sports Radio
‘Animals’: AFLW star responds to hateful online abuse

9 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Players, fans and the wider AFLW world have thrown their support behind Carlton star Tayla Harris after a photo posted of her online was attacked by trolls.

Channel 7 removed a photo of the talented forward taken during last weekend’s final-round match against Western Bulldogs after it was targeted on both Facebook and Twitter.

The 21-year-old responded on Monday night and was backed up her peers in the wake of the shocking abuse.

Geelong legend Jimmy Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio he was sick of internet trolls targeting footballers.

“You’re a coward, you’re not going to put your name to it,” he said.

Harris’ Carlton will host Fremantle in Saturday’s AFL Women’s preliminary final.

