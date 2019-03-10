Anna Meares recalls THAT Olympic gold medal

Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Anna Meares joined Clinton and Sam on Weekend Afternoons to talk about the upcoming Brisbane Cycling Festival and that 2012 gold medal.

Australia were struggling to win gold after a poor performance in the pool but that was turned around when Meares won gold for the track women’s sprint and Sally Pearson became the first Australian woman to win gold in athletics in 12 years.

“It was sensational, I remember asking if Sally had run yet. It was really special”

Meares spoke about her relationship with the woman she beat to win gold, Victoria Pendleton

‘We actually got to sit down after Rio and talk to each other and give each other the other perspective of the same experience which was a really odd thing.

“For the two of us to be in the same position where two nations had so much pressure, hope and expectation to deliver one medal, it was interesting for the both of us to debrief it”

Anna Meares is an ambassador for the 2019 Brisbane Cycling Festival which takes place between 28 March – 14 April. For information head to brisbanecyclingfestival.com.