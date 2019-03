Brisbane is the latest NRL club to stop using cheerleaders, unveiling a new-look act featuring dancers in spandex and noticeably fewer pom-poms.

Coach of the Broncos newly-branded ‘dance squad’ Jools Purchase told the ABC the decision had been a while coming.

“We’ve actually been trying to change it for a while now, because life happens and we want to desexualise things,” she said.

Brisbane joins the Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs on the list of clubs to have booted cheerleaders from their match-day entertainment.

While the new dance team will still be “all-female”, they will not wear cheerleading attire.

Should other clubs do away with cheerleaders too?