Anthony Griffin backs Penrith resurgence after poor start

He was banished from the foot of the mountains just four weeks out from the finals, despite his team sitting in fifth and a genuine premiership contender, but now former coach Anthony Griffin says a struggling Penrith team can turns things around.

The Panthers are currently sitting in second last with just two wins from eight games and a mounting casualty ward and are at long odds to qualify for finals footy.

Coach Ivan Cleary’s return to Penrith has been anything but smooth with several off-field scandals rocking the club in the pre-season as well as Phil Gould leaving his position as General Manager of Football.

However, despite the number of challenges the Panthers have faced, Griffin says they have a good enough squad to launch a resurgence.

“They’ve been disappointing,” Griffin said.

“I’ve been in that position myself as a coach at Penrith and we got ourselves out of it in 2017.

“It’s a similar start, but there’s too many good players not to turn this around.

“I think they will turn it around but they’ve got to start quickly or very soon.

“They’ve got to start putting two or three wins together over the next three or four weeks otherwise it will run away from them.

“I think there are too many good players and good people in that team for them not to bounce back.”

In their 18 point loss to Canberra over the weekend, the Panthers lost Viliame Kikau to an ankle injury, Malakai Watene-Zelezniak with a rib issue and Isaah Yeo for the season with a shoulder injury.

While James Maloney also faces suspension over a Dangerous Contact charge.

Penrith plays Wests Tigers on Friday evening in the NRL’s Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium.

Griffin has coached 173 First Grade games for Brisbane and Penrith with a 55 percent winning record.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.