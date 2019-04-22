Anthony Griffin says back to back premierships the Roosters to lose

Former NRL coach Anthony Griffin says only injuries or a slump in form can stop the Sydney Roosters bid to go back to back this 2019 season.

It’s been a near perfect start to this year for the tri-colours – who are currently sitting equal top alongside Melbourne – the team they defeated in a golden point thriller over on Friday at AAMI Park.

It was a gallant performance from the Bondi boys missing the likes of Jake Friend, Brett Morris, Ryan Hall, Isaac Liu, Sio Siua Taukeiaho who was a late withdrawal, while Luke Keary didn’t finish the game due to concussion.

Griffin says the premiers still have the best list in the competition, despite Dylan Napa and Blake Ferguson departing.

“I haven’t changed my mind from the start of the year,” Griffin said.

“I think at the backend of the year, if the Roosters are fresh we’ve already got our premiers.

“Lining them all up, the Roosters, they’ve got the best list.

“They’re the reigning premiers, there’s going to have to be a big drop in attitude or a lot of injuries for them to not win this year I think.”

The Roosters play St George Illawarra in the traditional Anzac Day clash on Thursday with kick-off at 4:05pm.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.