Anthony Griffin calls for change to golden point

Former NRL coach Anthony Griffin has called for a change to the golden point system to ensure teams who lose after 80 minutes still get something out of it.

It comes after three of the eight games in round four went to golden point with field goals proving to be the difference for Penrith, Manly and the Dragons.

Only once in the history of the NRL have we had three games in the one round decided by golden point – coming back in round 22, 2007.

Griffin says teams deserve something out of a game if they’re good enough to force extra time.

“I think if you play 80 minutes in this competition and you get to the 80-minute mark and you’ve been good enough to at least force a draw, there should be something in it for you,” Griffin said.

“If we’ve got to go on about the golden point which is all exciting that’s fine.

“I think you should be able to walk away with something if you get to the 80 minutes and the scores are still locked together.”

Griffin has coached 173 First Grade games for both Brisbane and Penrith.

