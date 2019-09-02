Anthony Griffin: Don’t write Manly off just yet

Former NRL coach Anthony Griffin says he isn’t writing off Manly’s premiership chances just yet on the back of star fullback Tom Trbojevic being ruled out for the season.

Trbojevic suffered a ruptured pectoral injury early in the first half of the Sea Eagles’ 30 point loss to Minor Premiers the Storm at Lottoland and after consultation with a specialist, the 22-year-old elected to go for surgery.

There was hope that Trbojevic could make it back to play some part in Manly’s finals tilt, however the element of risk proved to be too great for both parties.

Griffin told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime that while it will be difficult to be a premiership contender without him, their rise in 2019 means they don’t deserve to be written off just yet.

“It’s a real shame for Trbojevic and Manly,” Griffin said.

“It’s sad news and it’s probably taken away any chance of Manly threatening in the semi-finals.

“I think it’s been a fantastic year for that club, Des Hasler’s come in without making a change to the roster and taken that team into a whisker of being a top four club.

“They’ve really overachieved in my opinion and it’s a shame Trbojevic is injured because it’s taken away that chance to do something really special, but I think they’ve done something really special as a club and as a group of players and as a coach.

“I’m not writing them off, I’m not saying they’re dead set gone but it’s going to really hard for them.

“What I am saying is what they’ve done this year already is special and they can look forward to the future after this year if they get knocked out in the semis.”

Manly who sit in fifth position one win behind the Rabbitohs in fourth place play the Eels at Bankwest Stadium on Friday evening.

Trbojevic has played 89 First Grade games for the Sea Eagles since debuting in 2015, while he has also represented New South Wales and Australia.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.