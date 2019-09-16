Anthony Griffin: Excuses won’t cut it at Brisbane

Former Brisbane coach Anthony Griffin says current coach Anthony Seibold is going to have his work cut out over the next 12 months in the wake of their ugly exit from the 2019 NRL season.

Parramatta handed the Broncos the worst ever loss in finals history with a 58-0 thrashing on Sunday at Bankwest Stadium in the second Elimination Final.

It’s a loss which has seen a host of former players and experts slam the club over a lacklustre performance which saw them all but give up with the Eels scoring four tries in the final 10 minutes.

Griffin who has also coached Penrith told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime excuses won’t cut it at such a powerful franchise at Red Hill.

“He’s got to start again, you don’t rebuild at the Broncos,” Griffin said.

“The Broncos are expected to win, they’re expected to be a top four team and everyone’s waiting for their next premiership, I know that better than anyone.

“There’s no excuses up there, it’s a big fish bowl and it’s the biggest brand in the NRL.

“They’ve got to make some purchases and get some older heads there around the football and take these young guys to another level.

“I don’t know where they start, what they’ve got there at the moment isn’t working.

“They’ve got to knuckle down and have some real honest conversations.”

It’s been a tumultuous season in Seibold’s first year in charge with several players departing mid-season, while injuries and a number of poor performances have resulted in the blowtorch being put on the club.

Brisbane scraped into eighth place with 11 wins, one draw and 12 losses this season.

Griffin coached 101 games at the Broncos from 2011-2014 with a 53 percent winning record.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.