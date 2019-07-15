Anthony Griffin says he hasn’t spoken to the Titans over vacant coaching role

Former Brisbane and Penrith NRL coach Anthony Griffin admits he hasn’t had any contact with the Gold Coast Titans over the vacant head coaching role in the wake of former coach Garth Brennan being sacked on Sunday.

Griffin’s name has been thrown in alongside the likes of Kevin Walters, Geoff Toovey, Justin Holbrook and the Walker brothers – Shane and Ben who are just some of the other contenders for the job.

Griffin has a 55 percent winning record from 173 First Grade games after starting his career at Brisbane in 2011, before moving to the Panthers in 2016.

The 52-year-old was moved on late last season by Panthers officials, despite his team sitting in fifth, four weeks out from the finals and a genuine premiership contender.

Griffin told Halftime he’s not surprised his name has been thrown into the ring.

“Well I’d imagine it would be, but I haven’t had any contact with the Gold Coast Titans,” Griffin said.

“Any coach or young coach trying to break through or an NRL coach like myself that’s experienced, whenever a job comes onto the market, you get mentioned.

“That’s something that I haven’t crossed yet.”

Brennan was sacked as Titans coach on the back of the club’s poor start to 2019, currently sitting at the bottom of the table with just four wins.

The Gold Coast host the Storm on Sunday afternoon at Cbus Super Stadium.

Click 'play' to hear the full interview below.

