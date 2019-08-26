Anthony Griffin slams ‘disrespectful’ Knights

Former NRL coach Anthony Griffin has slammed the Knights over their ‘disrespectful’ performance on Saturday which saw them blown off the park at the hands of the Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium.

After coach Nathan Brown announced earlier in the week that he would not continue on as head coach beyond this season, Newcastle were obliterated 46-4 as superstars Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga put in sub-par performances.

That was despite the club seemingly fighting to stay alive for 2019, in a bid to play in their first finals series since 2013.

Griffin told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime Newcastle fans deserved more from their team.

“I don’t know what’s going on with that club,” Griffin said.

“They had everything to play for and there is obviously some deeper issues within that club than just the coach.

“It was a knockout final on Saturday basically, they had to win to stay in the race for the semi-finals and if they lose they were knocked out.

“I thought it was one of the worst performances I’ve ever seen from a club in that position. It was totally disrespectful to their fans and to their members and ultimately to Nathan Brown as well.

“I don’t know what’s going up there, I saw the news just like everyone else and I expected the Newcastle players to come out and have a red hot crack and try and make the playoffs, and they did exactly the opposite.

“It looked like they didn’t care and I heard comments from Andrew Johns who said it looked like they didn’t try, and I have to agree with him.”

Newcastle are currently in 11th position, three points outside the top eight and host the Titans on Saturday afternoon at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images.