Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Anthony Mundine condemned for anti-vaxxer..

Anthony Mundine condemned for anti-vaxxer social post

3 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio

Anthony Mundine has a reputation for courting controversy and, true to form, has drawn widespread condemnation for spreading conspiratorial anti-vaccination theories.

Mundine’s post links to a nonsense American video which promotes the anti-vaxxer conspiracy theory that vaccinations cause autism, claims which have been debunked countless times over by the global scientific community.

The former NRL player joins a motley crew of conspiracy theorists who inexplicably believe there is a link between vaccinations and autism. However, the World Health Organisation advise that “no evidence exists of a causal association between MMR vaccine and autism or autistic disorders”.

The retired boxer’s post comes at a time where Australia is in the midst of a measles crises as rates of the disease climb towards a five-year high. The WHO blame the anti-vaxxer movement for an alarming resurgence of Measles outbreaks globally.

Anti-vaxxer nonsense is typically followed by a flurry of angry responses and they came in thick and fast for Mundine.


https://www.who.int/vaccine_safety/committee/topics/mmr/Dec_2002/en/

Macquarie Sports Radio
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83