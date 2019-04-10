Anthony Mundine condemned for anti-vaxxer social post

Anthony Mundine has a reputation for courting controversy and, true to form, has drawn widespread condemnation for spreading conspiratorial anti-vaccination theories.

Don’t vaccine your kids period! The government bully you into vaccine ! Do your research on the shit & watched the documentary vaxxed … https://t.co/PKX6qSYtm5 — Anthony Mundine (@Anthony_Mundine) April 10, 2019

Mundine’s post links to a nonsense American video which promotes the anti-vaxxer conspiracy theory that vaccinations cause autism, claims which have been debunked countless times over by the global scientific community.

The former NRL player joins a motley crew of conspiracy theorists who inexplicably believe there is a link between vaccinations and autism. However, the World Health Organisation advise that “no evidence exists of a causal association between MMR vaccine and autism or autistic disorders”.

The retired boxer’s post comes at a time where Australia is in the midst of a measles crises as rates of the disease climb towards a five-year high. The WHO blame the anti-vaxxer movement for an alarming resurgence of Measles outbreaks globally.

Anti-vaxxer nonsense is typically followed by a flurry of angry responses and they came in thick and fast for Mundine.

You can’t make this shit up. We’ve became so comfortable that some promote fear in our peace and others promote apathy in what should be feared… You got many mates with Polio? I do. A heap. From countries that didn’t have the luxury of vaccinations you peanut…. https://t.co/yejUujRfoT — Kurt Fearnley (@kurtfearnley) April 10, 2019

I’d say “give yourself an uppercut”, but going off your last fights you’d probably get knocked out before you even had the chance to land one — McCowboys (@McCowboys) April 10, 2019



