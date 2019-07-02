‘Anthony Seibold doesn’t connect with his players’: Soward suggests deeper problems at Red Hill

Jamie Soward has leapt to the defence of under fire Broncos fullback Darius Boyd, suggesting his recent run of poor form could be a result of him being a “victim of the Broncos and of Anthony Seibold,”

Soward, who won a premiership with Darius Boyd in 2010 with the Wayne Bennett coached Dragons, says Broncos coach Anthony Seibold cannot be given a free pass.

“[Seibold] went up there with the best potential in the forwards, the best young pack we’ve ever seen, I mean, if it was a halfback – we haven’t given Anthony Milford any criticism this year, they’ve sold off some of their experience in Kahu and Nikorima,

“In Darius Boyd’s defence a little bit, I know he’s not playing great, but he’s no the only one in that boat up there,” he said.

Boyd, who at 31-years-old finds himself playing his first season of professional Rugby League without Wayne Bennett as his coach, could be struggling with the departure of his mentor and subsequent transition to the reign of Anthony Seibold.

Not that Seibold himself isn’t struggling with the transition too. The Broncos are having one of their worst seasons in the history of the club, languishing in 13th spot on the ladder with just five wins from 15 starts.

Compare that to last year where Seibold, in his first year as an NRL senior coach, nearly won a premiership with the Rabbitohs who had finished in 17th spot a year earlier.

One acrimonious coach swap later and Seibold inherits Wayne Bennett’s Broncos squad, complete with a pack of young forwards dubbed by Immortal Andrew Johns as the best young pack in the club’s history.

Most had Brisbane finishing in the top 4 this year but their performances week in, week out have been lacklustre, listless, uninspired and insipid.

Jamie Soward says a modern senior coach requires more than a list of great players and questions whether Anthony Seibold has the capacity to build meaningful relationships with his squad.

“It’s not necessarily about the X’s and O’s anymore, it’s 2019, there’s other things happening in players lives that you need to be able to relate to,” he says.

“Wayne Bennett is the master coach at getting the best out of people not just on the field, but off the field,

“Anthony Seibold doesn’t connect with his players, that’s what the issue is. He’s a disciplinarian, he’s come in there and wants it his way or the highway and if you don’t abide by that, you’re going to find yourself out of the club,”

Click PLAY to hear more from Jamie Soward: