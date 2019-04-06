Advertisement
Anti-semitism on the rise in European football
Some of Europe’s biggest football clubs are cracking down on far-right groups that have infiltrated their supporter groups.
CNN football writer James Masters joins Macquarie Sports Radio‘s Cam to discuss his long-running investigation into rising antisemitic sentiments in European football.
READ: Borussia Dortmund to make $1.1 million donation to Holocaust memorial museum
Hear the full interview below and listen to the Weekend Warm-Up with Cam Reddin – 4.00-7.00am Saturday and Sunday mornings