Anti-semitism on the rise in European football

Some of Europe’s biggest football clubs are cracking down on far-right groups that have infiltrated their supporter groups.

CNN football writer James Masters joins Macquarie Sports Radio‘s Cam to discuss his long-running investigation into rising antisemitic sentiments in European football.

