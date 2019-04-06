Macquarie Sports Radio
Anti-semitism on the rise in European football

3 hours ago
Cam Reddin
Some of Europe’s biggest football clubs are cracking down on far-right groups that have infiltrated their supporter groups.

CNN football writer James Masters joins Macquarie Sports Radio‘s Cam to discuss his long-running investigation into rising antisemitic sentiments in European football.

READ: Borussia Dortmund to make $1.1 million donation to Holocaust memorial museum

Hear the full interview below and listen to the Weekend Warm-Up with Cam Reddin – 4.00-7.00am Saturday and Sunday mornings

Cam Reddin
