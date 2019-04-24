The Ox doubts his former club’s chances on Anzac Eve

It’s an Anzac Eve blockbuster at the MCG and don’t let the recent poor form from the Demons distract you from the fact that every team digs deep for games played on this solemn occasion.

That being said, pride is on the line for Melbourne who have managed just one win to date are staring down the barrel of a season all but written off.

The Dees have been hampered by some woeful defense and an uncharacteristic lack of pressure from their midfield, despite boasting one of the strongest midfield units in the competition.

The Tigers welcome back key forward Jack Riewoldt who took a spell in the sick bay after injuring his wrist in the second round.

Richmond’s dreadful start to the season, which included 40+ point losses, injuries to premiership players, and a Dustin Martin suspension, seems to have been rectified and they now sit 3-2.

Whichever way you cut it, tonight’s game is huge.

While it’s a big game for the Dees, former Melbourne champion David ‘Ox’ Schwarz says it’s a bigger game for Richmond.

“They’re expected to win, so if they don’t win, the Dees just bounce back into contention,” Ox tells Marko on Drive.

“I don’t think Melbourne will win, I really don’t, and I don’t say that very often.”

Wednesday, April 24

Richmond v Melbourne, MCG

3AW Football Commentary team: Matt Granland, Bruce Eva, Gerard Healy, Matthew Lloyd, Caroline Wilson and Nat Edwards from 7pm.