Apples & Bananas: Which state’s bid for the next AFL team is a ‘no-brainer’?

The majestic state of Tasmania’s push for an AFL side is gathering pace after a business group brains trust, led by Virgin Australia co-founder Brett Godfrey, convened their inaugural meeting with plans to create a “match-fit” business plan by the end of the year.

But Gold Coast Suns CEO Mark Evans was quick to rain on the parade, saying the numbers are “too compelling” for his side to relocate to the Apple Isle, and instead believes the AFL will reward Queensland with a third team.

The Suns have plenty of critics, and not without good reason. In the club’s relatively short history, they have won a paltry 47 games from 188 starts, a win rate of 25.27%. Compelling numbers indeed.

“I just don’t think it will work,” David ‘Ox’ Schwarz said on Drive, addressing Mark Evans’ “compelling” numbers-based argument for a third Queensland AFL team.

“Football in Queensland – both codes – haven’t been strong for a long, long time,

“The Brisbane Lions had some success, the Broncos have had some success, but outside of Brisbane it’s been really hard yards,

“Gold Coast has been horrible, it’s been really tough going for teams to try and go to Queensland, thrive and survive,”

Filling in for Mark Allen, Drive co-host Matt Granland says it’s a “no-brainer” for the glorious island of Tasmania to be given the AFL team it deserves.

“I think it’s coming Ox, I reckon in the next 5 to 10 years we’ll get a team in Tasmania, I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”

“I’d love it to be,” Ox added.

Click PLAY to hear more: